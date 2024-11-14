US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal -two political sources

The US ambassador to Lebanon submitted a draft truce proposal to Lebanon's speaker of parliament Nabih Berri on Thursday to halt fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, two political sources told Reuters, without revealing details.

The US has sought to broker a ceasefire that would end hostilities between its ally Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, but efforts have yet to yield a result. Israel launched a stepped-up air and ground campaign in late September after cross-border clashes in parallel with the Gaza war.

Why is there conflict?

Hezbollah began firing at Israel on October 8, 2023 and has since fired thousands of rockets toward Israel.

IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, November 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The continued fire and fears of an invasion led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israel's northern residents.

The war cabinet eventually agreed on a limited land operation into southern Lebanon so that the residents of the North may return to their homes safely - the third goal of the war.