Trump admin. advisor Elon Musk met with Iran’s UN ambassador - NYT

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani on Monday, the New York Times reported a few days later.

Citing two Iranian officials, the newspaper reported that the meeting was a discussion of how to defuse tensions between Iran and the United States.

Musk is expected to co-head with Vivek Ramaswamy the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for Trump's second term.

The Trump's administration incoming Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Times, “We do not comment on reports of private meetings that did or did not occur,” and were told by Iranian officials that the meeting between Musk and Iravani lasted more than an hour, describing it as "positive."

Musk initially requested the meeting

One of the two Iranian officials quoted by the Times said that it was Musk who initially requested the meeting, but that it was Iravani who picked the place for the meeting.

An official from the Islamic Republic's foreign ministry was quoted by the Times saying that Iravani told Musk that he should receive exemptions from sanctions by the US Treasury and "bring some of his businesses to Tehran."