Iranian diplomatic visit to Lebanon in tatters as officials denied access to country - report

An Iranian delegation was refused access to Lebanon after officials accompanying Khamenei advisor Ali Larijani refused to be searched by the airport's security team, Lebanese media site LBCI reported on Friday.

The delegation claimed that, as diplomats, they should enjoy immunity and do not need to be searched.

Following the delegation's refusal to comply, airport security official Brigadier General Fadi Kfoury closed all access to the VIP lounge - preventing the delegation from entering the country.

Context to the visit

The visit came a day after the United States delivered a truce draft to see an end in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon November 15, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI)

The visiting Iranian official had promised not to disrupt any agreements made.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel on October 8 - a day after its Hamas ally invaded southern Israel and murdered some 1200 people. The rocket fire forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israel's northern residents.