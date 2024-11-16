Jerusalem Post
Britain should align with US on trade rather than pursue EU, says Trump aide

By REUTERS

A senior economic adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump has said Britain should align itself with the United States on trade rather than pursue closer ties with the European Union.

Speaking to BBC radio, Stephen Moore said the EU had a “socialist model” and suggested the US would be less interested in a free trade deal with Britain if the government put its economic relations with the EU ahead of those with the US

“The UK is kind of caught in the middle of these two forms of economic model, and I believe that Britain would be better off moving towards more of the American model of economic freedom. And if that were the case, I think it would spur the Trump administration’s willingness to do the free trade agreement with the UK," said Moore.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday urged Britain’s new Labour government to rebuild ties with the EU.

While the government has ruled out rejoining the EU's single market or customs union, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he wants to improve trade ties and diplomatic relations with the bloc.

