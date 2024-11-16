Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran denies its UN envoy met with Elon Musk in New York - foreign ministry

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2024 12:51

Iran on Saturday "categorically" denied that its United Nations envoy had met with US billionaire Elon Musk in New York, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

A Foreign Minister spokesperson "while categorically denying claims made in some American media about a meeting between Elon Musk and Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, expressed surprise at its wide coverage by the American media," IRNA said.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Musk, who is an advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday.



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
IDF operates in Jabaliya, Beit Lahia, and Rafah in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 12:43 PM
Police chase down stolen MDA ambulance
By WALLA!
11/16/2024 11:46 AM
Senators want US to review Elon Musk's alleged contacts with Putin
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 11:27 AM
Trump aide: Britain should align with US on trade rather than pursue EU
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 11:22 AM
Israelis set fire to buildings in Palestinian village near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 11:13 AM
Philippines evacuates tens of thousands as super typhoon Man-Yi nears
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 08:13 AM
Ten babies die in fire at Indian hospital's neonatal unit
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 07:56 AM
Dutch police release new images of three suspected Amsterdam rioters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 07:53 AM
IDF intercepts missiles launched from east toward Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 07:05 AM
China willing to be partners, friends with US, says top Chinese envoy
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 06:04 AM
FBI says bigoted text messages also sent to LGBTQ, Hispanic people
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 01:45 AM
Trump picks Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 01:42 AM
UNIFIL says artillery shell hit its West Sector headquarters
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 09:54 PM
Trump picks Steven Cheung as White House communications director
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 09:14 PM
Blinken, Sa'ar discuss wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Gaza humanitarian aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 07:03 PM