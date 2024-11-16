Italy sends more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

An Italian Air Force plane took off on Saturday carrying more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid to be delivered to the population in Gaza, a defense ministry statement said.

The aid aboard the C-130J aircraft, which departed from the central Italian city of Pisa, had been collected by the charity group Confederazione Nazionale delle Misericordie d'Italia, the statement said.

"Italy is doing and will continue to do everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza," said Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, adding Italy did not forget those who are suffering and was committed to a de-escalation of the conflict.

The plane will fly to Larnaca airport in Cyprus, after which all the materials it is carrying will be transferred to Gaza.