Republican senator calls on House to share Matt Gaetz ethics report

Republican US Senator Markwayne Mullin called on the House of Representatives on Sunday to share an unreleased ethics report into alleged sexual misconduct involving a 17-year-old girl by Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

Gaetz, 42, resigned his seat in the Republican-controlled House on Wednesday, hours after Trump unveiled his choice of the lawmaker and two days before the House Ethics Committee was expected to release its report, which also looked into allegations of illegal drug use. Gaetz denies any wrongdoing.

Mullin told NBC's Meet the Press that the Senate, which holds the authority to confirm or deny Trump's nominations to high-level positions, needs to see the report.

"The senate should have access to that," Mullin said, declining to say whether he believed the report should be made public.

Gaetz is one of a series of Cabinet nominees tapped by Trump last week who lack the resumes normally seen in candidates for high-level administration jobs. He would need to be confirmed by the Senate -- where Trump's Republicans will have a majority of at least 52 of the 100 seats -- to get the post. A handful have expressed skepticism at the choice.