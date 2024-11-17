Jerusalem Post
Republican senator calls on House to share Matt Gaetz ethics report

By REUTERS

Republican US Senator Markwayne Mullin called on the House of Representatives on Sunday to share an unreleased ethics report into alleged sexual misconduct involving a 17-year-old girl by Matt Gaetz, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

Gaetz, 42, resigned his seat in the Republican-controlled House on Wednesday, hours after Trump unveiled his choice of the lawmaker and two days before the House Ethics Committee was expected to release its report, which also looked into allegations of illegal drug use. Gaetz denies any wrongdoing.

Mullin told NBC's Meet the Press that the Senate, which holds the authority to confirm or deny Trump's nominations to high-level positions, needs to see the report.

"The senate should have access to that," Mullin said, declining to say whether he believed the report should be made public. 

Gaetz is one of a series of Cabinet nominees tapped by Trump last week who lack the resumes normally seen in candidates for high-level administration jobs. He would need to be confirmed by the Senate -- where Trump's Republicans will have a majority of at least 52 of the 100 seats -- to get the post. A handful have expressed skepticism at the choice.

Ultra-Orthodox Bnei Brak demonstration halts traffic on Highway 4
By ALON HACHMON
11/17/2024 05:31 PM
Foreign Ministry warns Israelis in Greece to avoid areas of protests
By MAARIV ONLINE
11/17/2024 05:07 PM
Some 15 projectiles intercepted over Israel's North, crash in open areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 04:55 PM
Mossad chief to present hostage deal plan at Sunday evening discussion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 03:49 PM
IAF intercepts rockets from Lebanon, others fall in open areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 11:42 AM
Mass evacuation after unexploded bomb discovered in Osnabrück, Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 11:12 AM
Roadside bomb kills three soldiers in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
11/17/2024 10:15 AM
IDF Arabic spox. calls for evacuation of Beirut areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 07:39 AM
Three suspects arrested for firing flares at prime minister's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 05:45 AM
Feldstein, additional suspect will remain in custody until 6 p.m.
By MAARIV
11/17/2024 02:19 AM
Trump picks oil industry CEO Chris Wright as Energy Secretary
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 11:31 PM
IDF conducts intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 10:14 PM
California confirms first clade I mpox case
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 10:12 PM
IDF orders northern towns Metulla, Kfar Yuval as military zones
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 09:39 PM
IDF eliminates 10 Hamas terrorists in Jabaliya area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 08:35 PM