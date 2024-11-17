IDF soldiers Capt. Yogev Pazy, St.-Sgt. Noam Eitan, killed in Gaza

Capt. Yogev Pazy and St.-Sgt. Noam Eitan were killed while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Capt. Pazy, 22, from Giv'ot Bar, St.-Sgt. Eitan, from Hadera, served in the Nahshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

Both soldiers fell in northern Gaza.

In the incident in which the two fell, another soldier in the same battalion was severely wounded.

Additionally, both men were posthumously awarded their current rank. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Current toll of ongoing Israel-Hamas War

According to the IDF's current tally, the total number of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year is 798.

Some 376 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.