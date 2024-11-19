US envoy Amos Hochstein landed in Beirut on Tuesday for talks with officials regarding a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, Lebanon's state news agency NNA said on Tuesday, hours after a proposal drafted by Washington received a nod from the Iran-backed terror group.
US envoy Amos Hochstein lands in Beirut for ceasefire talks
By REUTERS11/19/2024 10:21 AM
