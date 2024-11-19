IDF announces fallen soldier Omer Moshe Gaeldor has succumbed to his wounds

Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Omer Moshe Gaeldor was fatally wounded while fighting in south Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Sgt.-Maj. Gaeldor (30), from Jerusalem, served in the 5111 Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

Gaeldor and three others were seriously wounded by a drone attack about two kilometers from the border while they were engaged in security operations early on Tuesday morning.

Gaeldor succumbed to his wounds in the hospital. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. November 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Praise for the fallen

He is survived by his wife, Adi, and two children, 8-month-old Aloma and 3-year-old Neta.

Previously, he lived in Neve Tsuf in the West Bank. Mateh Binyamin Regional Council leader Israel Gantz said, "Today we pay a very painful price, and we mourn the fall of the hero Omer, who left his wife and children and went to defend the people of Israel. He gave his life for all of us. The State of Israel will continue to strike its enemies with his right until complete victory. We wrap the His wife Adi and the entire family."