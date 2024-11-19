Iraq to hold first nationwide census since 1987

Iraq will begin its first full national census in more than three decades on Wednesday, a pivotal moment as it looks to gather demographic data for future planning and development.

The census, the first full one since Saddam Hussein was President in 1987, aims to provide a comprehensive count of Iraq's population, estimated to exceed 43 million people by the end of 2024, said Iraq's planning ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi.

Attempts at conducting a national census were delayed by years of conflict, instability and disagreement among political factions, but with the country now in a period of stability, authorities hope the process will be completed successfully.

The census was repeatedly postponed over worries it was being politicized. Ethnic groups in contested areas like the northern city of Kirkuk, home to Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen and a valuable part of Iraq's oil fields, opposed it because it might reveal demographics that would undermine political ambitions.