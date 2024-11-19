Names of three suspects in flares setting off near PM Netanyahu's house released

The names of three suspects in the incident where flares set off near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home were released for publication, the Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court announced Tuesday evening.

Following a request made by Ofer Doron, Amir Sadeh, and Itai Yafe's lawyers, Judge Menachem Mizrachi approved the publication of their names as suspects in the incident. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset plenum, November 18, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Mizrachi emphasized that the ban lifted on the publication of three of the four suspects was indefinite. This, according to the judge, was because the investigatory team reported they would not request to postpone the decision.

Suspended Brigadier-General

Of the three names released, Brigadier-General Ofer Doron served as the commander of the Space Division at Israel Aerospace Industries, according to Maariv.

During the demonstrations against the judicial reform, Doron announced his resignation in protest, which led the Navy Commander David Saar Salama and Chief of Staff Daniel Hagari to suspend him.