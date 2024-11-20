US embassy in Kyiv shuts down over anticipated air attack

The US embassy in Kyiv has received information of a potential significant air attack and will be closed, according to an announcement and security update by the US Embassy in Ukraine webpage on Wednesday.

"The US Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20. Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place. The US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," the statement read.

The announcement urged citizens in the area to Monitor local media for updates, identify shelter locations in advance of any air alert , immediately take shelter if an air alert is announced , and follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency