Undercover Border Police soldiers eliminate three terrorists near Jenin, the West Bank

Undercover Border Police soldiers, along with the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), eliminated three terrorists, including one wanted person, in the city of Qabatiya in the Jenin area in the West Bank, the Israel Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The wanted person, who was the target of the operation, had previously carried out several terrorist attacks and was planning to carry out another attack in the immediate future against Israeli citizens, the police said.

During the raid, the wanted person attempted to escape from the roof of the house towards another house nearby while two additional terrorists hid with him and barricaded themselves, firing at the soldiers.

The undercover soldiers used missiles, grenades, and gunfire to eliminate the three terrorists.