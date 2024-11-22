Jerusalem Post
Kremlin says hypersonic missile strike on Ukraine was a warning to the West

By REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Friday that a strike on Ukraine using a newly-developed hypersonic ballistic missile was designed to warn the West that Moscow will respond to moves by the US and Britain to let Kyiv strike Russia with their missiles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking a day after President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had fired the new missile - the Oreshnik or Hazel Tree - at a Ukrainian military facility.

Peskov said Russia had not been obliged to warn the United States about the strike, but had informed the US 30 minutes before the launch anyway.

Putin remained open to dialogue, Peskov said.

