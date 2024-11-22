Jerusalem Post
UN Watch's Hillel Neuer to testify at Swiss motion meeting on withdrawing UNRWA funds

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hillel Neuer, a lawyer and executive director of the NGO UN Watch, announced on Friday that he would testify in Switzerland at a meeting on a proposed motion to suspend UNRWA funding. 

The motion comes after months of evidence collected by the IDF pointing to UNRWA employee's affiliation with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. 

Some countries suspended and later reinstated funding to UNRWA after it was discovered that UNRWA employees had participated in Hamas's Oct. 7 terror attacks on southern Israel.

The attacks, which included acts of sexual violence and civilian populations, saw the murder of over 1200 people and the abduction of over 250. 

