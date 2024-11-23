Jerusalem Post
Trump plans to assemble investigative teams to look into 2020 election, Washington Post reports

By REUTERS

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to assemble investigative teams at the Department of Justice to search for evidence in battleground states that fraud tainted the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a source.

Trump, who won the 2024 election but lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, has falsely claimed that he lost the 2020 election due to extensive voter fraud, a view shared by millions of his supporters.

Trump was indicted last year on federal charges for his attempts to overturn the election. The charges stemmed from an investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The Washington Post, citing two people close to Trump's transition team, reported that Trump plans to fire the entire team that worked with Smith.

