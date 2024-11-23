Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Philippine VP says she would have Marcos assassinated if she is killed

By REUTERS

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said on Saturday she would have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr assassinated if she herself were killed, prompting Marcos' office to vow "immediate proper action."

In a dramatic sign of a widening rift between the two most powerful political families in the Southeast Asian nation, Duterte told an early morning press conference that she had spoken to an assassin and instructed him to kill Marcos, his wife, and the speaker of the Philippine House if she were to be killed.

"I have talked to a person. I said, if I get killed, go kill BBM (Marcos), (first lady) Liza Araneta, and (Speaker) Martin Romualdez. No joke. No joke," Duterte said in the profanity-laden briefing. "I said, do not stop until you kill them and then he said yes."

Israel warns Lebanese civilians in Choueifat-Al-Omrousiya to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 09:13 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut’s Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 09:06 AM
Two killed after Israeli drone strikes beach in Tyre, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 08:28 AM
Trump taps Scott Bessent for Treasury, capping long drama over choice
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 08:20 AM
Trump taps key Project 2025 architect Russ Vought to head budget office
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 08:17 AM
Trump names Dave Weldon as his pick to direct the CDC
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 08:13 AM
Trump plans to assemble investigative teams to look into 2020 election,
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 01:09 AM
Trump prepares to name Bessent as treasury secretary, Bloomberg reports
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 01:08 AM
Hezbollah fires over 80 rockets at Israeli territory on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 12:23 AM
IDF Arabic spox. calls for evacuation of Beirut areas, strikes reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 11:46 PM
Drone crosses into Israeli territory, falls in the western Galilee
By WALLA!
11/22/2024 10:07 PM
Switzerland to hold hearing on suspending UNRWA funding
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 08:32 PM
IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/22/2024 07:57 PM
Argentina withdraws from UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 07:44 PM
Putin says Russia will keep testing new Oreshnik missile
By REUTERS
11/22/2024 07:30 PM