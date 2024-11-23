Mossad investigating missing Chabad emissary in Abu Dhabi, may have been under Iranian surveillance

The disappearance of a Chabad emissary, Rabbi Zvi Kogan, in Abu Dhabi is being investigated by the Mossad and the United Arab Emirates intelligence agencies, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

There is growing suspicion that Kogan may have been kidnapped or murdered by terrorists, two sources told Walla.

Kogan has been missing since Wednesday, and his family stated that he had not made any contact in recent days, N12 noted.

Information in Israel's possession indicates that the Kogan may have been under Iranian surveillance, Israeli media noted.

This is a developing story.