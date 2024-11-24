Gunshots fired near Israeli Embassy in Jordanian capital

Jordanian police cordoned off an area in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy in the capital, Amman, after gunshots were heard, witnesses said on Sunday.

Two witnesses said police and ambulances rushed to the Rabiah neighborhood, where the embassy is located after sporadic gunfire was heard.

There were moments when gunfire was heard near the Israeli embassy in Amman, which has been vacant of Israeli staff for several months now. pic.twitter.com/EQ4HPIDfag — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) November 24, 2024

Police called on residents to stay in their homes as security personnel conducted a search for the culprits, a security source said.

Arab and Israeli news sources said ambulances are heading to the scene, and the area has been evacuated.

The area near the heavily policed embassy is a flashpoint for frequent demonstrations against Israel. People protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, March 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Alaa Al-Sukhni)

Back in March, violent clashes between Jordanian forces and protesters erupted, which included instances of stone-throwing and arson aimed at the country’s security forces

Following those clashes, several activists of the Muslim Brotherhood were arrested, including two prominent members of the IAF’s youth sector, Moataz Al-Harout and Hamza Al-Shaghnoubi.

This is a developing story.