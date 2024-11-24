A 21-year-old resident of Ramallah was arrested for questioning after it was discovered that she was residing in Israel illegally and held materials inciting and supporting terrorism in her possession, Israel Police said on Sunday evening.
Resident of Ramallah arrested for illegal residence, holding materials supporting terrorism
