Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Resident of Ramallah arrested for illegal residence, holding materials supporting terrorism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A 21-year-old resident of Ramallah was arrested for questioning after it was discovered that she was residing in Israel illegally and held materials inciting and supporting terrorism in her possession, Israel Police said on Sunday evening.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Medvedev suggests Russia would share Kremlin nuclear information
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 07:43 PM
UAE arrests three suspects in killing of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 07:40 PM
Russia likely to name Darchiev as ambassador to Washington - Kommersant
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 06:51 PM
Herzog: We're at critical moment, everyday hostages are gone is failure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 05:43 PM
Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel, says adviser to Supreme Leader
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 05:13 PM
Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss trade, economic cooperation in phone cal
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 03:21 PM
EU's Borrell urges pressure on Israel, Hezbollah to accept US ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 01:09 PM
Sirens sound in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 12:55 PM
Jerusalem raises terror threat to Israelis in Thailand to level two
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 12:51 PM
Hezbollah says it launches first drone attack on Ashdod naval base
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 12:29 PM
Lebanon military says one soldier killed, 18 hurt in Israeli strike
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 12:27 PM
Jordan army says it thwarts border infiltration across Syria, one killed
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 12:20 PM
Israel releases new travel recommendations after rabbi murdered in UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 11:05 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah weapons-smuggling infrastructure near Syrian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 10:54 AM
Southern Lebanese villages receive evacuation warning by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 07:23 AM