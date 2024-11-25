Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian forces capture British man fighting with Ukraine, RIA reports

By REUTERS

Russian forces captured a British mercenary fighting with the Ukrainian army in Russia's Kursk region, which is still partially controlled by Kyiv forces, a security source told Russia's RIA state news agency.

"A mercenary from Great Britain, who called himself James Scott Rhys Anderson, was captured. He is now giving evidence," the Russian source told RIA in remarks published on Sunday.

In a video posted on unofficial pro-war Russian Telegram channels on Sunday, a young bearded man wearing military clothing with what appears to be his hands tied in the back says in English that his name is James Scott Rhys Anderson and that he formerly served in the British Army.

Ukraine's drone attack sparks industrial fire in Russia's Kaluga
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 01:29 AM
White House condemns murder of Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 01:26 AM
IDF announces military exercise to take place in Eilat area on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 10:41 PM
Iran Embassy in UAE rejects Iran's involvement in Rabbi's murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 10:07 PM
Communications Minister Karhi: High Court should be abolished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 09:36 PM
Body of Israeli murdered in UAE to be repatriated to Israel Monday
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 09:11 PM
Medvedev suggests Russia would share Kremlin nuclear information
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 07:43 PM
Russia likely to name Darchiev as ambassador to Washington - Kommersant
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 06:51 PM
Resident of Ramallah arrested for holding materials supporting terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 06:13 PM
Herzog: We're at critical moment, everyday hostages are gone is failure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 05:43 PM
Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel, says adviser to Supreme Leader
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 05:13 PM
Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss trade, economic cooperation in phone cal
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 03:21 PM
EU's Borrell urges pressure on Israel, Hezbollah to accept US ceasefire proposal
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 01:09 PM
Sirens sound in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 12:55 PM
Jerusalem raises terror threat to Israelis in Thailand to level two
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 12:51 PM