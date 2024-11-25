Jerusalem Post
Australia PM plays down privacy fears of social media ban for children

By REUTERS

Social media firms would be required to destroy personal data used to verify the ages of users as part of what the government says is a world-leading ban on under-16s using the services, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday.

Australia plans to trial an age-verification system that may include biometrics or government identification to enforce a social media age cut-off, some of the toughest controls imposed by any country to date.

"There will be very strong and strict privacy requirements to protect people's personal information, including an obligation to destroy information provided once age has been verified," Albanese told parliament on Monday.

The laws would impact Meta Platforms' META.O Instagram and Facebook, Bytedance's TikTok, and Elon Musk's X/Twitter and Snapchat.

