Approximately 20 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, triggering sirens in the Upper and Western Galilee, the military said on Monday morning.

Israeli emergency medical service Magen David Adom announced that response teams were en route to search areas where reports of rocket crashes were received.

MDA stated that paramedics were providing medical treatment to a 60-year-old man who was wounded in the head by shrapnel but is conscious.

This is a developing story.