Duvdevan combat medic, Sgt.-Maj. Yona Betzalel Brief, wounded on Oct. 7, passes away

Sgt.-Maj. Yona Betzalel Brief, who was wounded while fighting in the Gaza border communities on October 7 of last year, succumbed to his wounds, the IDF announced on Tuesday.
Sgt.-Maj. Brief, 23, from Modi’in, served as a combat medic in the Duvdevan Unit and was seriously wounded in combat. He leaves behind two parents.
According to Channel 12, Brief was wounded on October 7 while operating to rescue residents of Kfar Aza under fire.
'A symbol of values, heroism and self-sacrifice'
"[Brief] was a symbol of values, heroism, and self-sacrifice, leaving behind a legacy that will resonate in our hearts," Modi'in mayor Haim Bibas was cited by Channel 12 as saying.
According to the IDF's tally, some 804 soldiers have been killed on or since October 7 of last year.
Separately, the military further stated that an engineering soldier in reserve had been seriously wounded in combat in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.