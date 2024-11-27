France may ignore ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu, FM indicates - report

"Certain leaders" may be immune from prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC), French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday, AFP reported.

When asked if French authorities would arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he landed in France, Barrot told Franceinfo radio that France "is very committed to international justice and will apply international law."

"France would apply as always international law," he noted, adding it is "ultimately up to the judicial authorities to decide."

Barrot affirmed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which came into effect on Wednesday morning, was the basis for creating conditions that would ensure security for Israel's North and southern Lebanon.

This, he said, would require a "massive" deployment of Lebanese forces, justifying Israel's withdrawal from the area.

The ceasefire, the deployment of Lebanese forces along with UNIFIL, and the strengthening of the Lebanese state would ensure that Hezbollah disarms from its weapons, Barrot told the French radio.

Lebanon's political echelon

He noted the role of the political echelon in Lebanon, which would have to elect a president who would appoint a government, enabling the Lebanese military to exercise the "monopoly of strength" in the country.

Barrot further expressed hopes that a ceasefire would also be achieved in the Gaza Strip.

This is a developing story.