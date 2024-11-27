Jerusalem Post
Trump cabinet nominees targeted with bomb threats, 'swatting', spokesperson says

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 27, 2024 18:43

Several of Donald Trump's cabinet nominees and appointees were targeted with "violent threats" including bomb threats and "swatting," a spokesperson for the US-president elect said on Wednesday.

The threats were made Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and law enforcement and authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those targeted, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Leavitt did not say who exactly was targeted, and did not elaborate on the nature of the apparent threats. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Leavitt said the attacks ranged from "ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting'" - when a false crime is reported to induce a heavy, armed police response at someone's home.

 

 

