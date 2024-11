Iranian Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi was killed in the Syrian province of Aleppo by "terrorists" allegedly linked to Israel, Iran's SNN news agency reported on Thursday without giving further details.

Rebels led by Islamist separatist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on Wednesday launched an incursion into a dozen towns and villages in northwest Aleppo province controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.