IDF announces death of St.-Sgt. Zamir Burke in northern Gaza

IDF Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Zamir Burke, 20, was killed in combat in northern Gaza, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

Burke, from Beit Shemesh, was a combat engineering squad commander in the 601st Engineering Battalion in the 401st Brigade.

Burke was posthumously promoted from Sergeant to Staff-Sergeant.

An equipment operator from the same battalion and brigade was also severely wounded in the incident in which Burke was killed.

Wounded soldiers

In another incident, a soldier in the Armored Corps in the 46th Battalion and 7th Brigade was severely wounded in combat in southern Gaza. IDF soldiers from the Nahal Brigade operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip, November 30, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In a third incident, a soldier from the 82nd Battalion in the 401st Brigade was severely wounded during operational activity in northern Israel.

The wounded soldiers have been evacuated to receive medical treatment, and their families have been informed.