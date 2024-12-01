IDF warns residents of southern Lebanon against moving south

IDF Arabic spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee, warned residents of some southern Lebanon localities against returning to their homes in a Sunday morning post to X/Twitter.

#عاجل بيان عاجل إلى سكان لبنان⭕️أذكركم انه حتى إشعار آخر يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا إلى خط القرى التالية ومحيطها: شبعا، الهبارية، مرجعيون، أرنون، يحمر، القنطرة، شقرا، برعشيت، ياطر، المنصوري ⭕️جيش الدفاع لا ينوي استهدافكم ولذلك يحظر عليكم في هذه المرحلة العودة إلى بيوتكم من… pic.twitter.com/bkskF1Oy3t — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 1, 2024

"The IDF does not intend to target you, and therefore, you are prohibited at this stage from returning to your homes from this line south until further notice," Adraee wrote. "I remind you that until further notice, you are prohibited from moving south to the line of the following villages and their surroundings."

The statement was accompanied by a map and a list of communities to which residents of Lebanon were warned not to return.