'They were looking for Israelis': Israeli attacked by German tourist in Thailand - report 

A group of German tourists attacked a 22-year-old Israeli tourist vacationing in northern Thailand, Ynet reported on Sunday.

"I passed by a group of four young Germans. One of them asked, 'Where are you from? Israel?' I turned around, and he punched me in the face," Ilay, the Israeli backpacker, told Ynet. "They pushed me, kicked me, and called me 'Israeli son of a wh***.'"

Ilay additionally reportedly sustained a wound to his eye after one of his assailants attacked him. He also suffered from swollen ribs.

"I feel they were looking for Israelis," the Israeli added. "It didn't seem like a mistake."