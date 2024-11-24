Jerusalem Post
NSC raises terror threat to Israelis in Thailand to level two

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The National Security Council raised the terror threat for Thailand to level two on Sunday, following the announcement that a Chabad rabbi was abducted and murdered in the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli visitors to Thailand have been advised to avoid attending large events identified with Israel, especially those publicized in advance, as well as places of entertainment and leisure identified with Israel.

The NSC also warned that both Jews and Israelis should avoid identifying themselves as such and not discuss their military service in public. 

Additionally, it is advised that Israelis do not announce their travel plans in advance on social media.

