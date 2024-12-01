Netanyahu: We are closely monitoring what is happening in Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has been monitoring the Syrian rebel attack that began on Saturday, Sunday GPO footage showed.

The statement was said during a UN Security Council meeting in Tel Hashomer, which was held alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Netanyahu said, "We constantly monitor what is happening in Syria. We are determined both to protect Israel’s vital interests and to preserve the achievements of the war."

He added that "in this sense, we also enforce the ceasefire agreement [with Lebanon] very strictly, and every violation is immediately met with a powerful response from the IDF. That is how it has been and how it will continue to be. We will keep safeguarding Israel’s security.”