Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Egypt hosts Hamas in new Gaza ceasefire push

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2024 19:31

Hamas leaders held talks with Egyptian security officials on Sunday in a fresh push for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, two Hamas sources said, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to hold security talks on the matter, two Israeli officials said.

The Hamas visit to Cairo was the first since the United States announced on Wednesday it would revive efforts in collaboration with Qatar, Egypt and Turkey to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza, that would include a hostage deal.

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said he thought the chances of a ceasefire and hostage deal in the Palestinian territory were now more likely.

"(Hamas) are isolated. Hezbollah is no longer fighting with them, and their backers in Iran and elsewhere are preoccupied with other conflicts," he told CNN on Sunday.

"So I think we may have a chance to make progress, but I'm not going to predict exactly when it will happen ... we've come so close so many times and not gotten across the finish line."

 



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Indictment to be filed against perpetrator of attack at Netanyahu's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 07:23 PM
French Defense Minister to arrive in Lebanon for ceasefire discussions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 07:13 PM
Syrian rebels offer Kurdish and Regime forces safe Aleppo withdrawal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 07:02 PM
Defense Minister Katz orders cancellation of draft for Eyal Nave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 06:13 PM
Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 06:05 PM
President Bashar al-Assad's Palace invaded by Syrian rebels
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 05:55 PM
Bezalel Smotrich undermining Israel Police with budget cuts, chief says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 03:43 PM
Syrian president Assad vows to defeat insurgents by force
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 02:59 PM
Syrian rebels take over Kuweires military airport in Aleppo area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 02:39 PM
UK maritime agency reports incident south of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 01:36 PM
Syria and Russia step up airstrikes on Syrian rebels, TASS says
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 01:08 PM
Turkey's foreign minister discussed Syria with Iraqi counterpart
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 12:52 PM
Jordan says events in Syria are a 'cause of concern'
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 12:44 PM
Aid delivery through Kerem Shalom halted after looting, Lazzarini says
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 12:42 PM
Russia says its forces captured two settlements in Ukraine's east
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 12:00 PM