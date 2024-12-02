Hostage Omer Maxim Neutra announced dead in Gaza captivity

The IDF on Monday confirmed that Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra died on October 7, 2023, and his body was taken by Hamas back to Gaza.

New intelligence information that came to light allowed a special military commission of rabbis, scientists, and lawyers to finally confirm his death around 14 months later, despite long-standing suspicions that he was dead.

Hamas is currently holding around 50 live and 50 dead hostages of the original 250 it kidnapped.

Around 80 were returned in a hostage deal in November 2023, another eight were rescued and many others were killed, or their bodies were recovered.