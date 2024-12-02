Four Israelis indicted for firing flares at PM Netanyahu's residence

Four Israelis, held on suspicion that they fired marine flares at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private Caesarea residence, were indicted Monday on charges of an act of terror of recklessness with fire and attempted arson.

Rear-Admiral Ofer Doron (res.) (63), who served as the commander of the Space Division at Israel Aerospace Industries, his son Gal (27), Ittay Yaffe (62), and Amir Sade (62) were indicted, and the prosecutor asked to extend their arrest until the conclusion of legal proceedings against them.

On November 16, the four arrived in two cars and scanned the deployment of police and security in the area "in order to ensure that they would be able to evade them," the indictment said.

From there, they approached the house, avoiding police and security cameras, it added.

The four are accused of firing the marine flares from a distance of approximately 270 meters away from the prime minister's house. Gal Doron and Yaffe are accused of firing the flares while coached by Offer Doron, who documented this on his phone.

Omer and Sade were aware that the prime minister was not home at the time they participated in the firing of the marine flares, according to the indictment.

The accused did this "in a reckless manner that could endanger human life or cause injury, motivated by ideological or political reasons," the indictment said.

They did this in order "to send a message to the prime minister and the public that the protest activity in Caesarea has not ceased, with the aim of creating a cumulative effect of significant pressure on the prime minister, which they believe will ultimately advance the protest's objectives."

They did this while aware that their actions could almost certainly cause a fire in a populated area or near the prime minister's residence, according to the indictment.

After firing the flares, the suspects discarded the gloves they were wearing and the remnants of the flares into bushes before leaving the area. Once learning that a police checkpoint had been set up at the exit from Ceasarea, the suspects split up and waited for the police to leave at two separate homes, the indictment said.

Gal and Ofer Doron are also accused of coordinating their stories, planning to tell police that Ofer, rather than his son Gal, was the one who fired the flare.

'Moked Caesarea'

The four are active in the protest organization "Moked Caesarea," which protests outside the prime minister's home, according to the indictment.

The indictment also said that Ofer Doron and Sade, two leaders in the protest movement, were summoned for a meeting with Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officials in September and warned not to fire pyrotechnics at the prime minister's home.

The marine flares that the suspects are accused of firing can cause serious injury if they directly hit someone, the indictment stated.