'Exact severe consequences for kidnapping': Mike Huckabee supports Trump's post concerning hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 3, 2024 04:33

Former Governor Mike Huckabee, who was nominated as the next US Ambassador in Israel in early November, reiterated President-elect Donald Trump's statement concerning the hostages still held in Gaza in an X/Twitter post on Tuesday overnight.

"There must be serious consequences for holding any hostage," emphasized Huckabee, adding, "America needs to exact severe consequences for kidnapping and murdering AMERICAN hostages."

