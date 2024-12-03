'Exact severe consequences for kidnapping': Mike Huckabee supports Trump's post concerning hostages

Former Governor Mike Huckabee, who was nominated as the next US Ambassador in Israel in early November, reiterated President-elect Donald Trump's statement concerning the hostages still held in Gaza in an X/Twitter post on Tuesday overnight.

This is my President! There must be serious consequences for holding any hostage but America needs to exact severe consequences for kidnapping and murdering AMERICAN hostages. https://t.co/Qh8dq78mUM — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 2, 2024

"There must be serious consequences for holding any hostage," emphasized Huckabee, adding, "America needs to exact severe consequences for kidnapping and murdering AMERICAN hostages."