'Nothing in the world comes close to it': US unveils new F-47 fighter jet

US President Donald Trump announced that Boeing has been awarded the contract to produce the US Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the F-47. The aircraft, classified as a sixth-generation fighter, is expected to be the most advanced fighter jet ever developed.

"I'm thrilled to announce that, at my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet, and nothing in the world comes close to it," Trump said at the White House.

The new aircraft, named the F-47, reportedly acknowledged Trump's second term as the 47th president of the US.

Trump also revealed that an experimental version of the aircraft has been in secret development and flight testing for the past five years. "Our enemies will never see it coming," he added.

Advanced capabilities and strategic impact

The F-47 incorporates advanced stealth technology, artificial intelligence systems, and autonomous command and control capabilities. It is expected to achieve supersonic speeds without the use of an afterburner, allowing for extended and quieter operations in contested airspace. The aircraft will also feature high-precision weapons, hypersonic missile capabilities, aerial refueling, and next-generation electronic warfare systems. US President Donald Trump looks on as military strikes are launched against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, March 15, 2025 (credit: The White House/Handout via REUTERS)

This announcement follows Boeing’s success in manufacturing previous fighter jets, including the F-15EX, an upgraded version of the long-serving F-15 with enhanced avionics and expanded weapons capacity. Boeing also produces the F/A-18 Super Hornet, a versatile multirole fighter used by the US Navy and known for its ability to operate from aircraft carriers.

In addition to these aircraft, the US and Israel continue to operate the Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter, currently regarded as one of the most advanced combat aircraft. The F-35's advanced stealth and intelligence-gathering capabilities provide Israel with a significant operational advantage over older F-16 and F-15 aircraft.

Strengthening US military superiority

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that the F-47 would reinforce America’s global air superiority and send a strong signal of deterrence to adversaries. He also pointed out that the decision to advance the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program—previously at risk of cancellation—demonstrates the US commitment to innovation in defense technology.

Steve Parker, CEO of Boeing's Defense, Space, and Security division, stated that the company has made record investments in preparing for this contract and is ready to deliver the most advanced fighter jet ever built. The US Air Force also plans to integrate the F-47 with autonomous robotic aircraft developed by companies such as Anduril Industries and General Atomics to complement and enhance its operational capabilities.

At the announcement event, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin highlighted the aircraft's significance in maintaining global stability and deterrence. "The new aircraft symbolizes what peace through strength will look like in the future," he said.

With the unveiling of the F-47, the US military is reinforcing its technological edge in air combat, ensuring dominance in an increasingly competitive global defense landscape.