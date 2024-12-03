Canada adds Houthis to list of terrorist organizations

Canada added the Houthis to its list of terrorist organizations, the Canadian government announced on Tuesday.

"Ansarallah is a militant group that has waged an insurgency in Yemen since the early 2000s seeking to unseat the internationally recognized government of Yemen," the statement read.

"As a now-listed entity, Ansarallah has met the definition of a “terrorist group” under Canada’s Criminal Code. The Criminal Code prohibits certain actions in relation to terrorist groups, including those related to terrorist financing, travel and recruitment," the statement added.