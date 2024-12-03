Jerusalem Post
Canada adds Houthis to list of terrorist organizations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Canada added the Houthis to its list of terrorist organizations, the Canadian government announced on Tuesday.

"Ansarallah is a militant group that has waged an insurgency in Yemen since the early 2000s seeking to unseat the internationally recognized government of Yemen," the statement read. 

"As a now-listed entity, Ansarallah has met the definition of a “terrorist group” under Canada’s Criminal Code. The Criminal Code prohibits certain actions in relation to terrorist groups, including those related to terrorist financing, travel and recruitment," the statement added. 

