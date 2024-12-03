Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US 'outraged' by killing of Save the Children worker in Gaza, calls for Israel to investigate

By REUTERS

The United States on Tuesday urged Israel to investigate allegations its airstrikes have killed aid workers in Gaza, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said, expressing outrage over the recent killing of a Save the Children staffer.

Asked about the killing of 39-year-old Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi in an airstrike on Saturday in Khan Younis, Patel said Washington was seeking more information about the death.

"We are outraged, and we are wanting more information about this incident," Patel said.

"The IDF needs to provide additional information about this incident," he added, referring to the Israel Defense Forces. "We urge Israel to thoroughly and transparently investigate actions like these and take appropriate action in their system."

