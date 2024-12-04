Jerusalem Post
Gunman shoots at Sikh leader outside India's Golden Temple; no one harmed

By REUTERS

A gunman shot at a prominent Sikh politician outside the Golden Temple in northern India on Wednesday before police caught and arrested him, in a scare at the popular site that witnessed a bloody clash between Sikh separatists and troops four decades ago.

The politician, Sukhbir Singh Badal, former deputy chief minister of Punjab state, was unharmed.

The shooter, identified by police as Narain Singh, 68, was seen in TV footage from news agency ANI walking to the entrance of the temple in Amritsar city, the holiest shrine for Sikhs, and stealthily removing a gun from his pocket to fire at Badal.

