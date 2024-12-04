Jerusalem Post
Defense Minister Israel Katz: Israel may be able to truly advance hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that "there is a chance that this time, we can truly advance a hostage deal" while speaking at the Tel Nof air base, Israeli media reported. 



UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in Manhattan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 04:35 PM
Ukraine must get younger people fighting against Russia, Blinken says
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 04:21 PM
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 04:13 PM
Trump adviser Waltz to meet with Israel's Dermer on Wednesday
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 04:01 PM
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to meet with Mike Waltz
By WALLA!
12/04/2024 03:52 PM
Police detain five residents of Arab who crossed into Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 03:41 PM
Syria conflict shows Assad's backers are distracted, says Blinken
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 02:44 PM
Israeli delegation to head to Egypt for hostage negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 02:22 PM
Israeli attacks have killed 4,047 people in Lebanon
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 12:59 PM
IDF unearths weapons stored in a home in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 12:46 PM
Gunman shoots at Sikh leader outside India's Golden Temple, no wounded
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 10:24 AM
UK's David Lammy: hand of Russia seen in many world conflicts at present
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 09:50 AM
Police arrest three Molotov cocktails throwers from east Jerusalem 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 09:02 AM
CENTCOM destroys weapon systems in Syria posing 'imminent threat'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:31 AM
FM Sa'ar to meet with Blinken, EU FM at OSCE conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:30 AM