Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that "there is a chance that this time, we can truly advance a hostage deal" while speaking at the Tel Nof air base, Israeli media reported.
Defense Minister Israel Katz: Israel may be able to truly advance hostage deal
By REUTERS12/04/2024 04:21 PM
By REUTERS12/04/2024 04:13 PM
By REUTERS12/04/2024 04:01 PM
By WALLA!12/04/2024 03:52 PM
By REUTERS12/04/2024 02:44 PM
By REUTERS12/04/2024 12:59 PM
By REUTERS12/04/2024 10:24 AM
By REUTERS12/04/2024 09:50 AM