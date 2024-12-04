Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Deepfake video of Yair Netanyahu in Hamas captivity circulates on Israeli media

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A deepfake video of Yair Netanyahu in Hamas captivity was circulated online on Wednesday, Israeli media reported. 

The video features a simulated image of Netanyahu against the backdrop of Hamas tunnels in Gaza and is shown to be saying, "My name is Yair Netanyahu, 33 years old, From Jerusalem...uh, Miam, Caesarea. I've been here in Hamas captivity with almost no food or water." 

"My life is in danger because of IDF bombings. Hamas is protecting me from Israeli aggression. Now that there's a ceasefire in the North, it's time to release us. I'm asking you, Dad, Mom - free me. Only you can do it," the simulated character said.

Israeli media cited the video as originating from Forum Haim, which represents some hostage families. The video's origin could not be verified by The Jerusalem Post.

Ukraine must get younger people fighting against Russia, Blinken says
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 04:21 PM
Defense Minister Israel Katz: Israel can advance hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 04:14 PM
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 04:13 PM
Trump adviser Waltz to meet with Israel's Dermer on Wednesday
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 04:01 PM
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to meet with Mike Waltz
By WALLA!
12/04/2024 03:52 PM
Police detain five residents of Arab who crossed into Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 03:41 PM
Syria conflict shows Assad's backers are distracted, says Blinken
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 02:44 PM
Israeli delegation to head to Egypt for hostage negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 02:22 PM
Israeli attacks have killed 4,047 people in Lebanon
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 12:59 PM
IDF unearths weapons stored in a home in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 12:46 PM
Gunman shoots at Sikh leader outside India's Golden Temple, no wounded
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 10:24 AM
UK's David Lammy: hand of Russia seen in many world conflicts at present
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 09:50 AM
Police arrest three Molotov cocktails throwers from east Jerusalem 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 09:02 AM
CENTCOM destroys weapon systems in Syria posing 'imminent threat'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:31 AM
FM Sa'ar to meet with Blinken, EU FM at OSCE conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:30 AM