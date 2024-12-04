Deepfake video of Yair Netanyahu in Hamas captivity circulates on Israeli media

A deepfake video of Yair Netanyahu in Hamas captivity was circulated online on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

The video features a simulated image of Netanyahu against the backdrop of Hamas tunnels in Gaza and is shown to be saying, "My name is Yair Netanyahu, 33 years old, From Jerusalem...uh, Miam, Caesarea. I've been here in Hamas captivity with almost no food or water."

"My life is in danger because of IDF bombings. Hamas is protecting me from Israeli aggression. Now that there's a ceasefire in the North, it's time to release us. I'm asking you, Dad, Mom - free me. Only you can do it," the simulated character said.

Israeli media cited the video as originating from Forum Haim, which represents some hostage families. The video's origin could not be verified by The Jerusalem Post.