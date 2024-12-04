UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in Manhattan

Police are saying that the attack was a targeted event.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 4, 2024 17:09
Police officers stand near the scene where the CEO of United Healthcare Brian Thompson was reportedly shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, US, December 4, 2024. (photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)
Police officers stand near the scene where the CEO of United Healthcare Brian Thompson was reportedly shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, US, December 4, 2024.
(photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)

CEO of UnitedHealth's UNH.N insurance unit, Brian Thompson, was fatally shot in Manhattan on Wednesday in what police said is a targeted attack, Bloomberg and Reuters reported. 

Thompson, 50, arrived at the Hilton in midtown Manhattan around 6:40 am for an investor conference

The New York Post said that Thompson was shot in the chest by the suspect, described by police as a white man wearing a cream jacket with a black face mask and a gray backpack. He fired multiple times from a distance at Thompson and reportedly used a silencer. 

The suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended. 

UnitedHealth Group canceled the remainder of the investor event in Manhattan that had just kicked off, Reuters reported.

Investor event cancelled

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today," UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said.

The company hasn't responded to media requests for comment.

Thompson was named UnitedHealthcare CEO in April 2021, and started at the company in 2004, working in several departments, according to Reuters, who referenced the company's website.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. 



