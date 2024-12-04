Ambassador Lipstadt travels to Middle East to promote interfaith understanding

US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, began traveling to Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, the US State Department announced Wednesday.

Ambassador Lipstadt will conclude her trip to the Middle East next Sunday. During her trip, she will meet with governmental and civil society leaders to discuss efforts to promote "interfaith understanding and religious tolerance and to counter antisemitism," the statement read. She will discuss ways to highlight Jewish heritage and history throughout the Middle East as well.

During the trip, she will participate in the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ annual Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

This is Ambassador Lipstadt’s fourth trip to the Middle East and North Africa since assuming office in May 2022. She last traveled to Israel in December 2023.