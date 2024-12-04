Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ambassador Lipstadt travels to Middle East to promote interfaith understanding

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, began traveling to Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, the US State Department announced Wednesday.

Ambassador Lipstadt will conclude her trip to the Middle East next Sunday. During her trip, she will meet with governmental and civil society leaders to discuss efforts to promote "interfaith understanding and religious tolerance and to counter antisemitism," the statement read. She will discuss ways to highlight Jewish heritage and history throughout the Middle East as well.

During the trip, she will participate in the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ annual Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

This is Ambassador Lipstadt’s fourth trip to the Middle East and North Africa since assuming office in May 2022. She last traveled to Israel in December 2023.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari to make statement on Wednesday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 07:10 PM
IAF aircraft strikes Hezbollah rocket launcher in Majdal Zoun, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 06:34 PM
High Court rejects petition to declare Netanyahu as unfit to serve as PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 06:16 PM
In a legal first, Italy compensates victims of Nazi crimes
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 06:14 PM
Blinken says he wants to give successor Rubio the 'strongest hand'
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 05:21 PM
US issues more Russia-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 05:18 PM
Ukraine must get younger people fighting against Russia, Blinken says
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 04:21 PM
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 04:13 PM
Trump adviser Waltz to meet with Israel's Dermer on Wednesday
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 04:01 PM
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to meet with Mike Waltz
By WALLA!
12/04/2024 03:52 PM
Police detain five residents of Arab who crossed into Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 03:41 PM
Syria conflict shows Assad's backers are distracted, says Blinken
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 02:44 PM
Israeli delegation to head to Egypt for hostage negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 02:22 PM
Israeli attacks have killed 4,047 people in Lebanon
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 12:59 PM
IDF unearths weapons stored in a home in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 12:46 PM