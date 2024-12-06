Elon Musk invested more than $250 mil. into Trump re-election campaign - report

Billionaire Elon Musk invested more than $250 million in President-elect Donald Trump's re-election campaign, according to Thursday’s filings with the Federal Election Commission [FEC].

Musk and Trump have developed a close relationship, with Trump reportedly sharing several of his important conversations with world presidents with Musk before entering the White House in January.

The Tesla and Space X CEO is the world's richest man.

This includes, according to American news reports, more than $20 million into a super PAC [political action committee] called RBG PAC. A super PAC is legally allowed to fundraise unlimited amounts of money for the purpose of campaign advertising. US president-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, in Brownsville, Texas, US, November 19, 2024. (credit: BRANDON BELL/REUTERS/POOL)

According to the group's report with the FEC, all the money raised by RBG PAC came from one donation from the "Elon Musk Revocable Trust" registered in Texas. Much of the money, according to US media, was spent on ads contesting Trump's alleged support for a federal abortion ban.

America PAC

The report showed that Musk also financed America PAC, another super PAC which reported spending $157 million during Trump's bid for the White House.

America PAC's latest filings showed that $238 million was donated by Musk throughout the election cycle, including $120 million in the final weeks.