Shin Bet and police arrest two residents of Israel employed by Iran's Quds Force

By WALLA!

Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested two residents of the village of Masada who were employed by the Iranian Quds Force to carry out missions gathering intel on IDF activity in the area, it was reported on Friday.

Sirens sound in northern Israeli towns of Kfar Yuval, Ma'ayan Baruch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 10:58 AM
IDF to hold military training exercise in Jordan Valley, Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 10:07 AM
Arida border crossing out of service due to Israeli attack - report
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 09:30 AM
PID summon Deputy Chief of Police Avishai Moalem for further questioning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 09:12 AM
Alleged Israeli strikes reported on Syrian-Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 05:08 AM
Trump says he picks former Senator David Perdue to be ambassador to China
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:27 AM
Blinken tells S.Korea's foreign minister he expects democratic process to prevail
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:50 AM
Trump appoints former PayPal COO David Sacks as AI and crypto czar
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:14 AM
Russia's Lavrov signals readiness to use any means in Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 02:42 AM
White House's Sullivan, Zelensky aide discuss improving Ukraine's war position
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 01:25 AM
Internal primaries for Likud convention to take place in November 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2024 10:54 PM
France's Macron reaffirms he will stay on until the end of his mandate
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 10:16 PM
France warns Assad against using chemical weapons in Syria at UNSC
By WALLA!
12/05/2024 09:50 PM
Border staff arrests two Georgians using fake passports entering Israel
By WALLA!
12/05/2024 09:32 PM
Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes California, triggers tsunami warning
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 09:12 PM