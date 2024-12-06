Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested two residents of the village of Masada who were employed by the Iranian Quds Force to carry out missions gathering intel on IDF activity in the area, it was reported on Friday.
Shin Bet and police arrest two residents of Israel employed by Iran's Quds Force
