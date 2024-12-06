Houthis attack British merchant ship near Hodediah

A British merchant vessel was attacked by Houthi terrorists 105 nautical miles north of Yemen's Hodediah on Friday, United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on X/Twitter.
UKMTO WARNING INCIDENT 137Security Notificationhttps://t.co/ZgjRM6rsdX#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/u1mOHZP4KT— United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) (@UK_MTO) December 6, 2024
The United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the ship was listing on its side and drifting in position, the ship is a hazard to shipping in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, and that the crew was evacuated to Djibouti by coalition forces.