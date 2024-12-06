German authorities arrest Iraqi man suspected of planning ramming attack on Christmas market

German police arrested a 37-year-old suspect 'Ali Al-G.' from Iraq who was believed to have been planning an attack on a Christmas market in Bavaria, German media reported Friday.

Police arrested the man following a tip from foreign intelligence, Politico reported.

The suspect reportedly praised the Islamic State terror group online, a source told the German media site Welt. He is now reportedly awaiting deportation.

Sources claimed the individual had been spying on the Christmas market and had discussed driving a vehicle through it.

Ali Al-G. reportedly arrived in Germany in early 2023 and applied for asylum, according to Welt.

Attacks on Germany

Germany has seen a number of terror incidents over the last year. The European nation also recently brought charges against four suspected Hamas terrorists operating there who hid stockpiles of weapons for future attacks.

In October, German authorities arrested a teenager who planned to commit an attack against Jews in Holland and last month police arrested an individual who planned to attack the country's Israeli embassy.

In 2016, a terrorist targeted a Christmas market in the German capital and an Israeli national was among the 12 victims. A 25 ton truck, belonging to a Polish freight company, smashed into wooden stalls serving mulled wine and sausages and injured almost 50 people.

In 2022, Christmas markets were forced to close their doors after one saw a credible terror threat and police instructed precautions be taken for markets in 2023.

This is a developing story.