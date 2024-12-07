Not our war: Trump warns against interfering in Syrian civil war

President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States should not interfere in Syria in a post on social media site Truth Social.

"Syria is a mess but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!" Trump said.

He also said that the rebels in Syria are on the outskirts of Damascus and are preparing for a major move to remove Assad.

"Russia, because of the heavy losses in Ukraine, cannot stop it. The Russians, like Assad, could be expelled from Syria - and that may be the best thing for them. Russia has never gained anything from being present in Syria."